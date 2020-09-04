Updated 2020 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings

Updated 2020 NBA Playoff MVP RankingsSeptember 4, 2020
As the 2020 NBA playoffs transition into the second round, it's time to update the postseason MVP rankings.
While the first batch of B/R's rankings had Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic ranked first and second, respectively, both have since been eliminated from the postseason, making way for a new No. 1.
Taking into account individual play, team play and quality of opponent, these have been the most valuable players in the bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.
(Eliminated) Honorable Mentions
Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks
Doncic's first playoff run was nothing short of historic, even though the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
The 21-year-old averaged 31.0 points per game, 8.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds, joining LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average at least 30, 8 and 9 in a postseason. Doncic is the only one to do so before age 24.
Pushing the No. 2 Clippers was an accomplishment in itself, especially with Kristaps Porzingis suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee and missing the final three games.
Doncic's heroic Game 4 (43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, game-winning shot in overtime) cemented his spot as a top-five NBA player.
Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz
Ranked No. 1 in the bubble MVP rankings last week, Mitchell and the Utah Jazz blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets that forced him to give up his crown.
Mitchell comfortably leads all postseason scorers with 36.3 points per game, and his incredible 37.0 percent usage rate also ranks first.
Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon had ever averaged at least 35 points on 60 percent true shooting in the playoffs, with Mitchell's 69.6 percent mark blowing away those of the other three.
For a Jazz team missing Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell put the whole state of Utah on his back and nearly delivered the first-round upset.
No. 7: James Harden, SG, Houston Rockets
Per-Game Stats: 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks, .465/.313/.850 shooting, plus-8.6
Advanced: 31.9 percent usage, 61.8 true shooting percentage, 11.5 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +1100
It wasn't always pretty, but Harden eventually led the Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a slugest of a seven-game first-round series.
While his scoring is actually down from the regular season, Harden is still sixth among all playoff participants in points per game, and his 8.0 assists are good for fifth in the NBA.
Frustrated at times by the defense of OKC small forward Luguentz Dort, Harden still managed to drop 30 or more in five of the Rockets' seven games. After going just 4-of-15 overall and 1-of-9 from three in a crucial Game 7, Harden saved the game for Houston with his block on Dort with just seconds left, propelling the Rockets to the second round.
With Russell Westbrook missing the first four games of the series (and struggling to find his shot in the other three), Harden had to do even more for Houston to advance.
No. 6: Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
Per-Game Stats: 25.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.3 blocks, .458/.447/.804 shooting, plus-10.1
Advanced: 27.1 percent usage, 58.8 true shooting percentage, 13.4 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +700
If not for a game-winning three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left by Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, Tatum and the Boston Celtics would still be undefeated this postseason.
Tatum was brilliant in Boston's opening-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers and played well in Games 1 and 2 against the Raptors. A rough Game 3 (15 points on 5-of-18 shooting) helped Toronto stay in the series, turning what would have been a 3-0 deficit into 2-1.
For the most part, Tatum has answered the call as a No. 1 option.
His net rating and plus-minus numbers and among the best in the league, as Tatum has grown from a scorer into one of the NBA's best all-around players with his rebounding, playmaking and improving defense.
While he's done most of the heavy lifting on offense, Tatum has plenty of help in Boston even with Gordon Hayward sidelined. Marcus Smart went 11-of-20 on three-pointers in Games 1 and 2 against the Raptors, and the combination of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown putting up over 40 points per game.
Tatum has been great, but others have been just a little bit better.
No. 5: Jimmy Buter, SF, Miami Heat
Per-Game Stats: 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.8 blocks, .468/.545/.857 shooting, plus-5.7
Advanced: 26.1 percent usage, 63.0 true shooting percentage, 6.6 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +700
Butler makes his debut on these rankings thanks to a 6-0 start by the Miami Heat in the postseason and his dominant Game 1 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.
After sweeping a short-handed Indiana Pacers team in the first round, the Heat have made quite the statement with a 2-0 start over the No. 1-seeded Bucks.
Butler dropped a cool 40 points on 13-of-20 shooting in Game 1, looking very much like the best player on the floor even next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But Butler hasn't been as consistently dominant as the players ahead of him.
He has scored under 20 points in three of Miami's six wins, including just six points in a series closeout game against the Pacers. Even taking down the Bucks in Game 2 required him to make just three total shots, as he had finished with 13 points and was a minus-2.
He has the lowest usage rate of any star on these rankings, but the Heat's record, Butler's improved outside shooting (6-of-11, 54.5 percent) and his ability to take over games as needed earns the five-time All-Star a spot on this list.
No. 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks
Per-Game Stats: 28.6 points, 14.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.7 blocks, .577/.375/.585 shooting, plus-5.4
Advanced: 33.0 percent usage, 63.1 true shooting percentage, 6.3 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +700
While Antetokounmpo doesn't deserve to rank above Jimmy Butler based on their current series alone, the reigning MVP has still been better overall this postseason.
The Bucks rely on Antetokounmpo far more than the Heat do on Butler, as evidenced in their gap in usage rate (33.0 to 26.1 percent) and scoring (28.6 points per game to 22.0 points per game) this postseason.
Antetokounmpo is the postseason leader in rebounds and is eighth overall in both points and assists per game. He has the highest usage rate of any player still in the bubble, and the Bucks are plus-68 in Antetokounmpo's 124 minutes in their four wins.
Though Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA, he won't rank any higher while his team is in a 2-0 hole.
No. 3: Jamal Murray, SG, Denver Nuggets
Per-Game Stats: 29.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, .530/.500/.920 shooting, minus-0.1
Advanced: 29.1 percent usage, 65.8 true shooting percentage, -0.2 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +12000
No player has meant more to their team or played as well as Murray among players still competing in these playoffs.
After going down 3-1 against the Utah Jazz, Murray averaged 36.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and shot 57.7 percent while turning the ball over just seven total times in three Denver wins.
He and Mitchell joined Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players in history with multiple 50-point games in a single series.
Missing Gary Harris for much of the series and Will Barton for its entirety, Murray played 40-plus minutes in five of the seven games for Denver to complete the first 3-1 series comeback in four years.
Murray has been one of the most valuable players still standing, but fatigue could be setting in after going for just 12 points in a 120-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1.
No. 2: LeBron James, PG, Los Angeles Lakers
Per-Game Stats: 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks, .600/.464/.737 shooting, plus-11.8
Advanced: 30.2 percent usage, 70.8 true shooting percentage, 18.3 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +280
After taking down the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, James and the rest of the Lakers have enjoyed nearly a week off while waiting for the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder series to come to an end.
James brings a strong resume for playoff MVP, as he's still the only player averaging a triple-double and features some off-the-charts advanced stats.
Only Reggie Miller has averaged at least 27 points on a 70 percent true shooting mark in a playoff run. James' 10.2 assists lead all players, and his net rating is second overall.
Perhaps the only thing holding James back on this list is the help he's received from teammate Anthony Davis. No star's running mate has played as well as Davis this postseason, as he actually leads the Lakers in scoring (29.8 points per game, fifth-best in the NBA) and has the best net rating (plus-22.5) of any player.
James has been fantastic, but he hasn't had to do as much as another L.A. star.
No. 1: Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers
Per-Game Stats: 32.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.6 blocks, .562/.306/.864 shooting, plus-8.3
Advanced: 30.1 percent usage, 65.7 true shooting percentage, 11.3 net rating
FanDuel Title Odds: +210
While Luka Doncic mania consumed much of the Clippers-Mavericks first-round series, Leonard still showed everyone why he's built for the postseason.
After Dallas tied the series at 2-2, Leonard scored 65 points on 61.9 percent shooting over the final two contests to push the Clippers into the second round.
The reigning Finals MVP is second only to Donovan Mitchell in playoff points per game. Leonard's 16 total steals are good for second (Robert Covington has 17) as his defense remains at an All-NBA level.
With the Bucks going down 2-0 against the Miami Heat, the Clippers have moved into sole possession of the league's best title odds, even with Paul George looking awful for the majority of the first round. A dominant 120-97 Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets saw Leonard go for 29 points on a sparkling 12-of-16 shooting from the floor.
Thanks to Leonard and his supreme all-around play, the Clippers should be considered championship favorites thus far.
NBA championship odds courtesy of FanDuel. Stats via NBA.com and Stathead unless otherwise noted.