Updated 2020 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic's first playoff run was nothing short of historic, even though the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

The 21-year-old averaged 31.0 points per game, 8.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds, joining LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average at least 30, 8 and 9 in a postseason. Doncic is the only one to do so before age 24.

Pushing the No. 2 Clippers was an accomplishment in itself, especially with Kristaps Porzingis suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee and missing the final three games.

Doncic's heroic Game 4 (43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, game-winning shot in overtime) cemented his spot as a top-five NBA player.

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz

Ranked No. 1 in the bubble MVP rankings last week, Mitchell and the Utah Jazz blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets that forced him to give up his crown.

Mitchell comfortably leads all postseason scorers with 36.3 points per game, and his incredible 37.0 percent usage rate also ranks first.

Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon had ever averaged at least 35 points on 60 percent true shooting in the playoffs, with Mitchell's 69.6 percent mark blowing away those of the other three.

For a Jazz team missing Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell put the whole state of Utah on his back and nearly delivered the first-round upset.