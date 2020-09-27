Roman Reigns Beats Jey Uso, Retains Universal Title at WWE Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns defeated his cousin, Jey Uso, to retain the Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday.

The challenger gave a strong account of himself throughout the contest and almost claimed victory on more than one occasion, but The Big Dog eventually turned the tables to see off his cousin.

However, the extent of Reigns' beatdown was fierce, and Jimmy Uso threw in the towel before telling the titleholder: "We're family, man. What the hell is wrong with you?"

Even the champion's special counsel, Paul Heyman, looked stunned at the ferocity displayed by his client in his attack on Jey.

The unlikely title match came about on the Sept. 4 edition of SmackDown when Big E was unable to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match for the No. 1 contendership after an attack by Sheamus. Heyman then convinced producer Adam Pearce to replace Big E with Uso.

In what was undoubtedly the biggest match of Uso's career as an individual to that point, he hit Matt Riddle with a big splash and pinned him to become the No. 1 contender and The Big Dog's opponent for Clash of Champions.

Earlier in the night, Uso vowed to win the Fatal 4-Way and put on a memorable match with his cousin at Clash of Champions, but Reigns expressed doubt and seemingly tried to motivate him by telling him he knew his brother, Jimmy, would win the match and become No. 1 contender.

Few could have anticipated Reigns vs. Uso a little over a month ago, as Jey wasn't being used on television with his brother out of action due to injury and The Big Dog was absent from WWE programming due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Reigns made his highly anticipated return at SummerSlam on Aug. 23 after the Universal Championship match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman by taking them both out with Spears.

That set the stage for the Triple Threat title match between Reigns, The Fiend and Strowman at Payback a week later, but not before The Big Dog shocked the wrestling world by revealing he had aligned with Heyman.

Reigns wasn't initially present for the Triple Threat at Payback, but he signed the contract at an opportune time when The Fiend and Strowman were already tired, joined the match and went on to become universal champion for the second time.

With Heyman by his side, he seemed as dominant and unstoppable as ever, which is why Uso entered the bout at Clash of Champions as a major underdog.

It comes as no surprise that Reigns retained against his cousin, but the fact that Uso was even given the opportunity to be in that spot for the first time in his career could be a sign of big things to come for him in the future.

