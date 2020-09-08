Reliving Latrell Sprewell's Warriors, Knicks, Wolves Highlights on His Birthday

WILFREDO LEE/Associated Press

Latrell Sprewell celebrates his 50th birthday Tuesday, 15 years after his NBA playing career ended following four All-Star Game selections and an appearance in the 1999 NBA Finals with the New York Knicks.

Sprewell was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 24th overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. The University of Alabama product was chosen for the 1993 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

He enjoyed a breakout 1993-94 campaign that saw him earn his first All-Star appearance before being named to the All-NBA First Team and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team at season's end.

The Wisconsin native went on to make the All-Star Game two more times over the next three years with the Dubs before joining the Knicks in 1998.

His first season in New York ended with a trip to the Finals, where the Knicks came up short against Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. While his team was dismantled by the juggernaut Spurs in five games, he averaged 27 points in the series.

Sprewell earned his first All-Star selection with the Knicks in 2001 and then finished the career with two seasons as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's a look at some more highlights from his career:

Although Sprewell's career can't be examined without mentioning his confrontation with Warriors head coach P.J. Carlesimo in 1997 that led to him receiving a 68-game suspension, it's often forgotten he was a high-impact player during his 13-year NBA career.