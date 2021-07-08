Astros' Jose Altuve out of 2021 MLB All-Star Game Because of Leg Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve announced Thursday that he will not play in next week's MLB All-Star Game because of a leg injury.

While addressing the media, Altuve expressed concern about the injury potentially getting worse and costing him time during the second half of the season:

Altuve entered play Thursday hitting .286 in 74 games this year, adding 19 home runs, 52 RBI and 64 runs scored.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien was selected as an All-Star starter, but thanks to his big-time production, Altuve was chosen as a reserve.

It's been a bounce-back year for the 31-year-old after a disappointing 2020 regular season, setting career lows with a .219 batting average and a .286 on-base percentage.

He was at least able to play to his ability in the 2020 postseason, helping the Astros reach the ALCS thanks to a .375 average and five home runs in 13 playoff games. This was more in line with what we have come to expect from the three-time batting champion.

Altuve has seven All-Star selections and one MVP award in his career, remaining a key part of Houston's lineup in 2021.

Injuries have been a concern, however, with Altuve going on the injured list last season with a knee problem after missing at least 25 games in each of the previous two years. The Astros certainly don't want a player making $29 million per year on the sidelines for too long.

If Altuve is forced to miss any time for the Astros, journeyman Robel Garcia would be the top candidate to fill in.

As far as potential All-Star replacements go, Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield was among the biggest snubs and would make sense to take Altuve's spot given that they play the same position.