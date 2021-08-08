X

    Justin Turner Exits Angels vs. Dodgers with Groin Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, bottom, slides safely into second base with a double under Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that third baseman Justin Turner left his team's home game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday with left groin discomfort.

    As Blake Harris of True Blue LA noted, Turner appeared to injure himself in the top of the second inning after he fielded a ground ball to his right and threw across the diamond to get Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias out.

    The 36-year-old finished the second inning at third base, but Albert Pujols pinch hit for him in the bottom half of the frame. Pujols then took over at first while Max Muncy moved to the hot corner.

    Turner reached base in the first inning on a fielder's choice and later stole second.

    The oft-injured infielder has missed extended time in six of his previous seven seasons with the Dodgers because of various ailments. He missed 18 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

    The Dodgers are deep enough to withstand Turner's absence should he miss time, but his continued injury issues may hamper his excellent campaign. Turner remains a solid corner infielder when healthy, however.

