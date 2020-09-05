Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Authentic held off a late charge from pre-race favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse spoiled Tiz the Law's Triple Crown bid in the process. Tiz the Law kicked off the Triple Crown season with a win at the Belmont Stakes in June and would have raced for the honor at the Preakness Stakes if he won Saturday.

Here's a look at the order of finish for the 15-horse field, a replay video, payouts, purse information and some post-race news and notes.

2020 Kentucky Derby Order of Finish

1. Authentic

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths)

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths)

4. Honor A.P. (5 lengths)

5. Max Player (7 lengths)

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)



16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Replay Video

Payouts

Authentic (8-1): Win ($18.80), Place ($6.00), Show ($5.00)

Tiz the Law (3-5): Place ($3.40), Show ($3.20)

Mr. Big News (46-1): ($16.80)

$2.00 Exacta: 18-17 ($41.00)

$1.00 Trifecta: 18-17-9 ($1,311.80)

$1.00 Superfecta: 18-17-9-16 ($7.925.80)

Source: Kentucky Derby website

Purse

1. Authentic ($1,860,000)

2. Tiz the Law ($600,000)

3. Authentic ($400,000)

4. Honor A.P. ($150,000)

5. Max Player ($90,000)

Source: Kentucky Derby website

Post-Race News and Notes

Authentic was an 8-1 underdog in this race, while Tiz the Law closed as a 3-5 favorite. Still, Authentic held firm down the stretch for the upset victory.

Trainer Bob Baffert tied the record for most Kentucky Derby wins with six and now holds the lead for most Triple Crown race wins with 16.

Jockey John Velasquez has now won three Derby races. His first was with Animal Kingdom in 2011, and his second was on Always Dreaming in 2017.

Authentic has now won five of his six career races. He finished second to Honor A.P., who took fourth in the Kentucky Derby, at the Santa Anita Derby in June. The Kentucky-bred colt had held off Honor A.P. to win the San Felipe Stakes three months earlier.

Three horses were scratched between the post drawing Tuesday and the beginning of the race Saturday: King Guillermo (fever), Finnick the Fierce (foot) and Thousand Words.

Thousand Words was set to race on Saturday, but he reared up in the paddock:

News soon dropped on NBC Sports that the horse was scratched due to the incident. Thankfully, he appeared fine afterward, per video shot from Byron King of Blood Horse:

Dr. Kathleen Anderson, the on-track veterinarian at Churchill Downs, provided comments afterward about his condition, per Matt Stahl of Horse Racing Nation.

"He did misbehave in the paddock and was scratched after he fell over onto his side," Dr. Anderson said. "He's returned to the stable and had a thorough examination by [his regular veterinarian]."

Dr. Anderson also said that Thousand Words emerged from the examination "with not a scratch upon him." Still, for precautionary reasons, Thousand Words did not compete.

Amid the rearing up in the paddock, Jimmy Barnes, Bob Baffert's long-time assistant, suffered a broken arm. Baffert revealed that prognosis in an interview with NBC Sports after the race.

Authentic also got startled in the winner's circle and knocked down Baffert and sent other scurrying, per an image captured by Matt Stone of the Louisville Courier-Journal:

There were no reports of any injuries or concerns after that incident.

The third and final Triple Crown race of 2020 will be the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Oct. 3. As usual, Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore will be the event's home.