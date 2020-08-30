Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Shot in the Face, in Stable Condition at Hospital

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is in stable condition after being shot in the face early Sunday morning.

Columbus police said (via ESPN) Garrett was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with a through-and-through gunshot to his cheek. The incident was called into police at 12:28 a.m. ET Sunday.

No further details have been given on the incident, and no suspect has been named.

Garrett, a senior, recorded 10 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He has appeared in 33 games during his Buckeyes career.

Players have remained on campus for workouts despite the Big Ten postponing the 2020 football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrett was slated to potentially start and will be eligible for the 2021 season thanks to an NCAA rule granting all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility.