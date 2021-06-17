X

    Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits vs. Blue Jays with Back Injury

    Rob Goldberg
June 18, 2021

    New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres field a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez for a out during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees announced that shortstop Gleyber Torres left his team's road game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday with left lower back stiffness (h/t Brendan Kuty of NJ.com). He will be evaluated further on Friday.

    Torres is hitting .260 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 59 games. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday before second baseman Rougned Odor replaced him in the lineup. Tyler Wade, who started at second base, moved over to short.

    The 24-year-old has been looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing 2020 campaign. The young player dealt with both hamstring and quadriceps injuries and finished the year with a .243 batting average and three home runs in 42 appearances.

    It was out of character after earning All-Star selections in each of his first two years in the majors. The former top prospect lived up to the hype by finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 before getting MVP votes in 2019.

    His injuries fit in with the rest of the Yankees, who have had some bad luck in recent years.

    Wade should spend time at shortstop if Torres is unavailable. The Yanks start a three-game homestand against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

