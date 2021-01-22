Raptors' Kyle Lowry Won't Play vs. Heat with Minor Right Foot Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will not play against the Miami Heat on Friday, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters pregame.

Lowry was listed as questionable for the Heat game on the NBA's injury report with right foot soreness. Nurse also said that Lowry has an infection in his toe.

Lowry suffered a sprained ankle during Toronto's first-round victory over the Brooklyn Nets last season and has played more than 65 games just once in the last four seasons.

The 34-year-old made his sixth straight All-Star Game during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

He has followed with 18.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 2020-21.



Lowry's ability to create shots for himself and others all while serving as a leader on the floor is a primary reason the Raptors were still among the Eastern Conference's best teams last season even though Kawhi Leonard joined the Los Angeles Clippers. He was also integral in Toronto's championship run in 2019.

Look for Fred VanVleet to serve as the primary point guard if the veteran is sidelined, while Terence Davis is someone who can provide backcourt depth.

While the Raptors can survive in the short term without Lowry, they are far more dangerous when the Villanova product is on the floor.