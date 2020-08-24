LeBron James Wears Kobe Bryant Jersey Ahead of Lakers vs. Blazers Game 4

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

This week was always going to be a tough one for Los Angeles Lakers players and fans.

Former NBA icon and Lakers great Kobe Bryant would've turned 42 years old on Sunday. On Monday, the NBA celebrated what's become known around the basketball world as Kobe Bryant Day. The date, 8/24, combines the two numbers Bryant wore during his career.

Current Laker LeBron James was one of a number of players around the NBA to pay tribute to Bryant, arriving for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers wearing a black No. 24 Bryant jersey.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook arrived at Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey while Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant tweeted his own tribute:

Los Angeles plans to wear special edition Bryant jerseys for Monday's game as the league continues to mourn his death in late January in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on TNT.