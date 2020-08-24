76ers Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Didn't Love' Jimmy Butler's Leadership Style

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler provided a "stronger voice" voice for the Philadelphia 76ers when he was with the team, but Ben Simmons reportedly "didn't love that attitude," according to Zach Harper of The Athletic.

Butler joined Philadelphia early in the 2018-19 season and helped the team reach the second round of the playoffs only to fall in Game 7 to eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors. Harper noted the guard's leadership style at least "seemed to resonate" with Joel Embiid.

After Butler left for the Miami Heat in free agency, the 76ers failed to live up to expectations in 2019-20 while earning a No. 6 seed in the East. With Simmons out because of a knee injury, the squad was swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the 76ers are expected to part ways with head coach Brett Brown.

A new coach could provide a different message in the locker room, potentially getting more out of a team with two All-Stars in Simmons and Embiid.

However, there is still a question whether they can play to the level needed to win a title.

Butler said in an interview last November that not everyone on the 76ers was working as hard as him last year, via Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports.

"Is everybody playing this game for a championship? ... [Some guys are playing for] the money, the houses, the cars, the fame," Butler told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "There is so many other things that people can play this game for."

The five-time All-Star was also cryptic when explaining why he left Philadelphia.

"Stuff just don't work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly, and we're going to leave it that way," he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

It appears unlikely Simmons and Butler will team up again in the future.