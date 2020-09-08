Lakers' LeBron James Passes Derek Fisher for Most Career NBA Playoff Wins

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

With the Los Angeles Lakers earning a Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, LeBron James is now the all-time leader for playoff wins in NBA history.

The second-round victory was James' 162nd of his postseason career, passing Derek Fisher for first all-time.

LeBron had also passed Tim Duncan in the first round of the playoffs after the San Antonio Spurs legend had 157 in his career.

Fisher had a less-heralded career than these stars, but he won five titles with the Lakers, also spending time with the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks over his 18 years in the NBA.

James was able to pass this mark in his 17th season while continuing an incredible career of playoff success.

The 35-year-old reached the postseason in each year from 2006-18 until last year's injury-filled campaign broke that streak. He had also reached the NBA Finals in eight straight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

This consistency has helped him set the record for the most playoff points of all time while also ranking third in assists and sixth in rebounds.

Though his teams have only won three NBA titles, LeBron has found unparalleled success during his playoff career.

James will try to add another championship to his resume this year with the Lakers, currently up 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

