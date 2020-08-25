Best Landing Spot for Each Projected 2020 NBA Lottery Pick

5 of 14

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Draft range: Top five

Best landing spots: Golden State Warriors or New York Knicks

The best landing spot for Obi Toppin may come down to personal preference. Would he want to join a contender and sacrifice stats or try to build his own brand as the face of a franchise?

If it's the former, then landing with the Warriors would obviously be most attractive. He could likely shoot around 60 percent, taking only quality shots playing to his strengths as a finisher off Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Golden State would also value his improved shooting and ability to spread out with the lineup's guards and wings. And its team defense could help mask Toppin's slower feet and reaction time.

On the other hand, he could quickly become a featured scorer with the New York Knicks, as there would be Toppin billboards and buzz from a thirsty fanbase. He and Mitchell Robinson would make up one of the league's most explosive frontcourts, and together, they would help the Knicks establish an identity.

New York's new front office presumably knows Julius Randle isn't a long-term answer. The Knicks would prioritize Toppin and build around his inside-out scoring between Robinson and RJ Barrett.

Still, assuming the goal is to efficiently produce and win, Golden State would be the more desirable destination for Toppin.