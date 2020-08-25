Best Landing Spot for Each Projected 2020 NBA Lottery Pick

Best Landing Spot for Each Projected 2020 NBA Lottery PickAugust 25, 2020
Fit can play an instrumental role in a young prospect's development fresh out of the NBA draft.
Certain players may need the right supporting cast to help mask their weaknesses. Others may require more reps early or more structure to erase bad habits.
We picked the most favorable landing spot for each prospect, using only teams that pick in the players' projected draft ranges. In a few cases, the same team was named twice.
Anthony Edwards (Georgia, SG, Freshman)
Draft range: Top three
Best landing spot: Minnesota Timberwolves
A core built around Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards would pack exciting offensive upside.
The Golden State Warriors are an attractive destination for most prospects, but I've seen Edwards drift too many times when he wasn't a focal point. Knowing his game and mindset, he needs the right balance of freedom and structure, and he'd have that in Minnesota, where he'd receive enough shots but his role in the offense as a No. 3 option would be clear.
The Wolves could offer featured touches without overfeeding Edwards and allowing him to get into his bad habits of taking contested pull-ups. He'd still get to create, but he'd also have to start developing his spot-up game next to Towns and Russell.
James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Draft range: Top five
Best landing spot: Charlotte Hornets
You can make a case that James Wiseman should hope to land with Golden State, where he'd immediately be relevant playing for a winning team. But the Warriors offense runs through its guards and wings. And until Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson move on, Wiseman would be relegated to a simple catch-and-finish role.
He'd have a greater chance to grow as a scorer with the Charlotte Hornets. After playing just three games in college, Wiseman could use the reps to make more plays. Maximizing his potential means building on flashes of post footwork and mid-range touch, and he'd have the opportunity to try to develop those skills by playing through mistakes with Charlotte.
There would be less pressure on Wiseman with younger teammates on a similar timeline. And the Hornets could use him at both ends for easy baskets and rim protection alongside P.J. Washington.
He'd fill a hole for Charlotte while receiving the time and touches he needs to continue improving as an offensive player.
LaMelo Ball (Illawarra Hawks, PG, 2001)
Draft range: Top three
Best landing spot: Golden State Warriors
LaMelo Ball may have a better opportunity to put up early stats by being picked No. 1 by the Timberwolves. But if the Warriors select him at No. 2, that may be best for his development.
After shooting 37.7 percent with a giant workload for the Illawarra Hawks, Ball wouldn't have to force as many plays and shots with Golden State. He could play to his strengths as a special passer and setup man running between elite shooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
He'd also benefit from the Warriors' winning culture, veteran leadership and team defense. In Golden State, chances are his bad habits of overdribbling, hero jump shots and lapses in effort would disappear.
Being drafted by the Warriors would require early patience for Ball, but it would pay off later. Curry is 32. By the time he's 35, Ball could have a few seasons under his belt and be preparing to take on a lead-guard role on a winning team.
Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv, SF/PF, 2001)
Draft range: Nos. 4-8
Best landing spot: Chicago Bulls
Multiple teams could use a combo forward such as Deni Avdija. He should be picked No. 4 by the Chicago Bulls, who have more talent than most to escape the lottery. But Avdija would also have a path to a key role for this lineup. And his low-maintenance approach and versatility could help elevate the group.
He proved in Euroleague that he had the patience and willingness to work as a complementary role player—important traits if he were to join a team with shot-hunters.
It may take another year, as it seems reasonable to think next season could be Otto Porter Jr.'s last with Chicago. Porter aside, Avdija would bring physical driving, pick-and-roll passing and off-ball shot-making between scorers Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, neither of whom offer much outside of scoring.
Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
Draft range: Top five
Best landing spots: Golden State Warriors or New York Knicks
The best landing spot for Obi Toppin may come down to personal preference. Would he want to join a contender and sacrifice stats or try to build his own brand as the face of a franchise?
If it's the former, then landing with the Warriors would obviously be most attractive. He could likely shoot around 60 percent, taking only quality shots playing to his strengths as a finisher off Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Golden State would also value his improved shooting and ability to spread out with the lineup's guards and wings. And its team defense could help mask Toppin's slower feet and reaction time.
On the other hand, he could quickly become a featured scorer with the New York Knicks, as there would be Toppin billboards and buzz from a thirsty fanbase. He and Mitchell Robinson would make up one of the league's most explosive frontcourts, and together, they would help the Knicks establish an identity.
New York's new front office presumably knows Julius Randle isn't a long-term answer. The Knicks would prioritize Toppin and build around his inside-out scoring between Robinson and RJ Barrett.
Still, assuming the goal is to efficiently produce and win, Golden State would be the more desirable destination for Toppin.
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Draft range: Nos. 4-8
Best landing spot: Atlanta Hawks
Ideally, Tyrese Haliburton will walk into a starting position—but not as the lead point guard. He lacks explosiveness for blowing by defenders and the shot mechanics to launch off the dribble. Instead, Haliburton would be better off working as a secondary playmaker alongside a more dangerous creator.
Playing next to Trae Young could help mask Haliburton's struggles beating defenders and attacking. But he'd also be a big help to Young, who carries an enormous workload for the Atlanta Hawks offense. Haliburton would relieve pressure and give the backcourt another elite passer in transition and off ball screens.
Equipped to play off the ball as well, Haliburton ranked in the 99th percentile on spot-ups after shooting 49.3 percent on catch-and-shoot chances, per Synergy Sports.
The Hawks have plenty of talented players who could be optimized by Haliburton's versatility, IQ and ability to space the floor.
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, C, Freshman)
Draft range: Nos. 4-9
Best landing spot: Washington Wizards
Onyeka Okongwu may want to root for the Warriors to trade back and get him. Otherwise, the Washington Wizards would be another promising landing spot.
He should be able to win the starting center spot next to Rui Hachimura, who could use Okongwu's rim protection. He'd give the lineup needed interior defense as well as an easy-basket weapon for John Wall to set up upon Wall's return.
Okongwu has something to offer at both ends of the floor with his post game, finishing, shot-blocking and switchability. And the Wizards would want to tap in to all of it.
Devin Vassell (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
Draft range: Nos. 5-14
Best landing spot: San Antonio Spurs
There is always demand for a three-and-D wing, and Devin Vassell should hope the San Antonio Spurs want one for their core.
He'd be able to quickly move up the depth chart with his athleticism, shooting and defense. San Antonio would be a fitting landing spot for Vassell, a limited creator who could use Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.
He's the type of player who knows his limitations and could work off other star-caliber scorers such as LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. But assuming neither are there long-term, the door would be open for Vassell to expand his game with a bigger role.
Isaac Okoro (Auburn, SF/PF, Freshman)
Draft range: Nos. 4-12
Best landing spot: Phoenix Suns
It might be disappointing for Isaac Okoro if he slips to No. 10, but he'd fit an exciting lineup that appears ready to make the jump.
His fit would look even smoother if Deandre Ayton continues extending his shooting range. Regardless, Okoro would bring defense and toughness to a lineup that already has creators, scorers and shot-makers.
Phoenix could mask Okoro's offensive limitations and simplify his role to attacking, moving the ball and guarding the opponent's top scoring wing or forward. With Okoro and Mikal Bridges, the Suns would have two wing stoppers to throw at the top teams in the Western Conference.
Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)
Draft range: Nos. 4-14
Best landing spot: Detroit Pistons
Assuming Killian Hayes wants a clear path to a starting lineup, he could be hoping to join fellow Frenchman Sekou Doumbouya with the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks are the other lottery franchise with an opening at point guard, but they can't provide him with enough support.
With Detroit, Hayes would have shooters around him in Luke Kennard, Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell. And he'd have a star to lean on and feed in Blake Griffin, who would also benefit from Hayes' pick-and-roll playmaking and passing IQ.
Hayes would take a year to learn under Derrick Rose—and then the keys to the offense by his second season.
Saddiq Bey (Villanova, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Draft range: Nos. 11-20
Best landing spot: New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are built for the future with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. It's an exciting franchise, and Saddiq Bey would fill a need.
At 6'8", 216 pounds, he shot 45.7 percent from three and would offer New Orleans a stretch forward to space the floor next to Williamson. He'd get to play to his strengths—shooting off spot-ups and movement—and away from his weaknesses as a one-on-one creator.
He would be able to play different positions for the Pelicans, whether it's the 4 when they move Williamson to center or small forward as a second-unit scorer.
Patrick Williams (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Draft range: Nos. 8-20
Best landing spot: San Antonio Spurs
Missing the playoffs should take pressure off the Spurs. It's time to start prioritizing young players' development, and Patrick Williams could be a unique addition to a core featuring Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson and Luka Samanic.
Williams' particular versatility is rare. He's a 6'8", 225-pound forward who's physical around the basket and capable of hitting threes, live-dribble passing and separating into pull-ups.
While it's unknown what the Spurs front office will do about LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, Williams should still want to join San Antonio, either for the early mentorship or longer-term path to a starting spot for a team with promising young guards and wings.
Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)
Draft range: Nos. 11-25
Best landing spot: Boston Celtics
New to our lottery projections, Jalen Smith should have suitors interested in his ability to shoot threes, stretch the floor and provide a defensive presence around the basket.
He could be rooting for the Boston Celtics to be one of those suitors. With a more valuable package of skill and strengths than Robert Williams III and Grant Williams, Smith appears to have a higher ceiling than any of Boston's bigs. He could be the starting center for a team expecting to contend in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.
Smith and Kemba Walker could form a tough pick-and-roll/pop duo, and the incoming rookie would benefit from the attention drawn by Boston's core scorers. Smith could have a simple role in which he is asked to finish, catch and shoot and bring hustle and energy in transition and with his defense and rebounding.
Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)
Draft range: Nos. 10-20
Best landing spot: Boston Celtics
Still raw offensively, Precious Achiuwa would benefit from being picked by a winning team with which he could take it slower but also receive opportunities to play to his strengths.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens could use Achiuwa early for his athleticism, defensive versatility and motor. Achiuwa wouldn't need to make decisions with Boston like he did at Memphis. Instead, he could focus on running the floor, crashing the glass, making outside shots and leaving his mark on games with energy and defense.
Though it would maybe take a year for him to crack their rotation, the Celtics figure to remain relevant for a while. But by the time the 22-year-old Jayson Tatum is ready to peak, Achiuwa could be prepared for a full-time role that values his off-ball activity and defensive impact.