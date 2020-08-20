2020 NBA Mock Draft: Which Lottery Team Lands LaMelo Ball?

0 of 13

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Two months after the original date for the 2020 NBA draft, the lottery order is finally set. Teams now have seven more weeks to finalize their boards and come up with trade scenarios.

The No. 1 pick will go to Minnesota Timberwolves after they entered the lottery with a 14.0 percent chance. But unlike last year, they won't have an obvious prospect to choose with that top overall selection. Limited access to players and information only further complicates their draft decision.

No consensus top prospect also means president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas figures to explore trading down.

NBA teams are ultimately expecting this draft to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory due to both the pandemic and opinions on prospects varying dramatically from one organization to another.

Non-lottery projections here are mostly the same as the ones from Wednesday's mock draft.