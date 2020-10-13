    Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Scratched from Game 2 Start vs. Braves with Back Injury

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 13, 2020
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from Game 2 of the National Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves due to back spasms, the team announced Tuesday.

    Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in place of Kershaw.

    Kershaw's season got off to turbulent start after the ace was scratched on opening day in July with a back injury. He finally made his debut on August 2, tossing 5.2 innings with six strikeouts, three hits and no runs in a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks

    Kershaw compiled a 2.16 ERA and 0.840 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 58.1 innings in 10 regular-season starts. More notably, he had performed well to this point in the postseason, going 2-0 while allowing just three runs in 14 innings and striking out 19 in two starts through the first two rounds.

    Losing Kershaw, especially with the way he has been pitching this October, is a major blow to a Dodgers squad that needs a win on Tuesday. Atlanta took the first game of the series, 5-1, on Monday.

    Gonsolin went 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA in nine appearances this season, including eight starts. He struck out 46 batters in 46.2 innings of work.

