Every NBA Team's Best Trade of the Past Decade

0 of 30

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Thanks to acts like "The Decision" and the rise of shorter contracts, player movement became all the rage in the NBA over the last decade.

From Dwight Howard to Kyrie Irving to Anthony Davis, many stars changed teams via trade over the past 10 years. Any time one plays for a bad team for just a little bit too long now, we instinctively assume that player will demand a trade in time.

Today, we're looking back on each team's best trade of the last decade. Some of these moves may seem small and comparatively low-stakes, but all 30 helped push a franchise in the right direction, at least for a short time.

Also, yes, we doubled up on a few moves. Win-win trades are objectively the best kinds of trades and deserve as much celebration as one franchise swindling another.