Video: Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Receives Ovation from Knicks Fans in MSG Return

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 30: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a play during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on December 30, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Phoenix Suns top the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

New York Knicks fans showed Carmelo Anthony plenty of love in his return to Madison Square Garden. 

The Portland Trail Blazers forward received a loud ovation during his introduction ahead of Wednesday night's game:

Fans also cheered when he scored his first bucket against first-round pick RJ Barrett:

Anthony spent parts of seven seasons with the Knicks, earning an All-Star selection in each season while winning a scoring title in 2012-13. He also led the team to the playoffs three times, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals once after the squad's only postseason series win since 2000.

Despite his success, fans soured on the superstar toward the end of his career and he received a mixed reception when he returned to MSG in 2017 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After barely playing in 2018-19, Anthony returned to the NBA as a member of the Trail Blazers this season and it seems his reputation has only grown leading up to his warm response as a visiting player in New York.

