Video: LeBron James Invites Anthony Davis over for Taco Tuesday

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

LeBron James is wasting little time bonding with his new teammate.

The King invited Anthony Davis over to enjoy Taco Tuesday with his family and even gave the big man some camera time as he was asking everyone what day they were celebrating.

Their combined affinity for Mexican food on Tuesday means James and Davis share more than just an agent in Rich Paul. If the fun they were having was any indication, chemistry shouldn't be a problem on the floor once the season starts. That didn't appear to be true for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 campaign when they were unable to trade for Davis.

They have him now, which is a problem for the rest of a Western Conference that has to deal with two of the best players in the league chasing a championship together.

The tacos will surely taste better next summer if they are able to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.