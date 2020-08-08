Damian Lillard Rips Paul George: 'Keep Switching Teams...You Boys Is Chumps'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 8, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to pass as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defend during the second half in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

Just because the game is over doesn't mean the chirping has to stop. 

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 on Saturday following two missed free throws by Damian Lillard that would've given Portland the lead with 18.6 seconds left.

Paul George and Patrick Beverley taunted Lillard after his missed free throws, and the Blazers guard reminded them what he was capable of during his postgame press conference.

The three continued to trash-talk via Instagram, which led to Lillard calling out George for switching teams as he searches for an NBA title. He wrote: "Keep switching teams. ... You boys is chumps."

Lillard said he took the Clippers' celebration of his missed free throws as a sign of respect.

                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cavs Eyeing Simmons

    Cavs believe they could build ‘enticing’ package for Ben Simmons with young players and draft picks (Cleveland.com)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Eyeing Simmons

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Is Unbothered 🤷‍♂️

    Lillard on Beverley yelling ‘Dame Time’ after his missed FTs: ‘To me, that just shows what they expect from me’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Is Unbothered 🤷‍♂️

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Blazers Collapse Late vs. Kawhi-less Clippers

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Dame Blazers Collapse Late vs. Kawhi-less Clippers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ben Simmons to Have Surgery

    Sixers star will leave bubble to have knee surgery, no return timetable yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ben Simmons to Have Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report