Damian Lillard Rips Paul George: 'Keep Switching Teams...You Boys Is Chumps'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Just because the game is over doesn't mean the chirping has to stop.

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 on Saturday following two missed free throws by Damian Lillard that would've given Portland the lead with 18.6 seconds left.

Paul George and Patrick Beverley taunted Lillard after his missed free throws, and the Blazers guard reminded them what he was capable of during his postgame press conference.

The three continued to trash-talk via Instagram, which led to Lillard calling out George for switching teams as he searches for an NBA title. He wrote: "Keep switching teams. ... You boys is chumps."

Lillard said he took the Clippers' celebration of his missed free throws as a sign of respect.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.