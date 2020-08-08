Damian Lillard Responds to Patrick Beverley, Paul George Taunts After Missed FTs

Damian Lillard doesn't have a lot of bad moments on the basketball court, but members of the Los Angeles Clippers tried to get under his skin with taunts after he missed two free throws late in L.A.'s 122-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. 

With the Blazers trailing 118-117 and 18.6 seconds remaining, Lillard missed two shots at the line, prompting this reaction from the Clippers bench:   

Even though the Clippers were able to celebrate the victory, Lillard didn't go down without a fight. During the postgame press conference, he reminded Patrick Beverley and Paul George about the two walk-off three-pointers he knocked down to eliminate their teams from the postseason in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

George proceeded to reply on Instagram: 

Lillard didn't have a typical performance by his standards Saturday. The five-time All-Star scored 22 points on 10-of-23 shooting but made just two of 10 attempts from three-point range. 

Lillard and the Blazers may not get their chance at revenge this season unless the two teams meet again in the playoffs.            

