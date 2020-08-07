Raptors' Patrick McCaw Leaves Bubble for Treatment on Benign Mass in Knee

Raptors' Patrick McCaw Leaves Bubble for Treatment on Benign Mass in KneeAugust 7, 2020
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw has left the NBA campus to receive treatment on his knee.
Per an official statement from the team, McCaw has a "benign mass on the back of his left knee" that has caused discomfort since the Raptors' season restart on Aug. 1:
