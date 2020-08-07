Raptors' Patrick McCaw Leaves Bubble for Treatment on Benign Mass in Knee

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Nuggets won 133-118. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw has left the NBA campus to receive treatment on his knee. 

Per an official statement from the team, McCaw has a "benign mass on the back of his left knee" that has caused discomfort since the Raptors' season restart on Aug. 1:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

