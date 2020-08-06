Tre'Davious White Rips 'Selfish' Fans Amid Backlash About Possibly Sitting Out

Tre'Davious White Rips 'Selfish' Fans Amid Backlash About Possibly Sitting OutAugust 6, 2020
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White called out "selfish" fans for their criticism as he considers whether to play in 2020 over COVID-19 concerns:
Tre'Davious White @TakeAwayTre_
Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?
