76ers' Ben Simmons out While Considering Treatment Options for Knee Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers playmaker Ben Simmons' knee injury has officially been diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.



Charania noted that Simmons' treatment options are still being considered and he's listed as out for the time being.

Simmons already suffered the injury on Wednesday during a seeding game against the Washington Wizards at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and he has dealt with a handful of physical setbacks throughout his career since Philadelphia selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The LSU product missed his entire first season with a foot injury and dealt with back and nerve concerns in 2019-20 before play was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When healthy, Simmons is a primary reason the 76ers have championship aspirations in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field this season. The 6'10" Australian is someone who can stuff the stat sheet all while playing impressive defense on the other end, and Philadelphia needs him on the floor if it is going to reach its ceiling.

Look for the Sixers to rely on Shake Milton in a ball-handling role even more if Simmons is sidelined, while Alec Burks will likely see more playing time off the bench.