76ers' Ben Simmons Ruled out vs. Wizards After Suffering Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a left knee injury midway through the third quarter.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons did not have any swelling or pain in his knee after leaving the court.

After the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown was unable to provide an update on Simmons' condition.

"We don’t know," Brown told reporters about the extent of the injury. "I'm obviously very curious to hear what that news is."

Simmons recorded eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes of action prior to exiting.

It's been a troubling season for Simmons healthwise as he's struggled with back injuries. The most recent, a nerve impingement, occurred shortly after the NBA All-Star Break on Feb. 22.

This year will mark the most games missed by Simmons since sitting out the entire 2016-17 season.

In the meantime, Philadelphia is back to playing without one of its most indispensable players. Simmons has been averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds, and the Sixers have needed all of it. Before heading to Orlando to resume the season, head coach Brett Brown told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated he didn't expect Simmons would return at 100 percent, but he did expect he'd be able to play.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, though, Simmons has been injured just three games into the restart.

In his absence, expect guard Shake Milton to receive some of Simmons' minutes—along with Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks. During Simmons' last injury, Milton began making a name for himself by averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in seven games before the league suspended play.