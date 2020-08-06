Every NBA Franchise's All-Time Greatest Playoff Superstar

28 of 30

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Once again, peak play wins out over longevity, but this decision feels a bit more difficult than Charles Barkley for the Suns.

Kyle Lowry is first in Toronto Raptors history in playoff points, assists, steals and threes. He's averaged 17.0 points and 6.3 assists in the postseason with the Raptors.

He's also first in team history in playoff wins over replacement player, but his lead there is pretty narrow, and that is what's so impressive about Kawhi Leonard's lone postseason with Toronto.

In 73 games, Lowry has totaled 8.4 playoff wins over replacement player with the Raptors. In 24 games, Kawhi piled up 7.8. And his box plus/minus (the rate version of this number), is far and away the best in franchise history.

In 2018-19, Leonard led Toronto to its only title with playoff averages of 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals. It was one of the most dominant individual postseasons in NBA history.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps described it well:

"Leonard's entire postseason has been one for the ages. His buzzer-beater that hit nearly every part of the rim to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals was an iconic shot -- one that created even more iconic images before, during and after it happened. Leonard switching onto Giannis Antetokounmpo starting in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals helped swing that series in Toronto's favor, and propel the Raptors into the NBA Finals. His iconic performance in Game 4 moved the Raptors to the brink of their first title, and his 22 points in Game 6 helped deliver Toronto the title it so desperately longed for. He finished the postseason having scored 732 points, behind only Jordan (759 in 1992) and James (748 in 2018) on the all-time list."

The Raptors would not have been in the position they needed to be in to acquire Leonard in 2018 without Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, but the team needed a legend like Leonard to get over the top. And he only needed a year to get it there.