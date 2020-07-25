Justin Verlander Strikes out 7, Michael Brantley Homers as Astros Top Mariners

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Four months after Opening Day was originally scheduled, the Houston Astros opened a 60-game season Friday with an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners at an empty Minute Maid Park.

The coronavirus pandemic has reduced a 162-game season to a two-month sprint for the postseason with no fans currently allowed in the stands.

For Houston, it's the first game since a report in February confirmed a yearslong cheating scandal in which the club used a center field camera to steal and decode signs, including during its World Series-winning campaign in 2017.

The Astros were fined $5 million, lost first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and saw general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager AJ Hinch suspended for a year. The club fired them after the report's findings were published.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred granted players immunity for honest testimony about the scheme, leading to ire from clubs around the league.

Friday was the first chance for a team to face Houston since the scandal was exposed, but the outcome didn't provide any relief for AL West rival Seattle.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Michael Brantley, LF, Houston Astros: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HR

Kyle Seager, 3B, Seattle Mariners: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Kyle Lewis, CF, Seattle Mariners: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR

What's Next

The teams will face off again Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET in the second of a four-game series at Houston. Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start for the Astros against the Mariners' Taijuan Walker.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.