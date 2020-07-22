Clippers' Paul George Calls for Justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George used his media availability Wednesday to honor Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

"I take this time to give my condolences to the family of the Taylors. Breonna Taylor, rest in peace. George Floyd, rest in peace," George said. "There's so many others out there...that have been brutally murdered by the hands of police. That's all I've got, that's my message for everyone, and that will continue to be my answer."

George hasn't been alone in focusing on social justice during his media availability.

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart answered every question by saying, "Justice for Breonna Taylor," per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

On July 15, Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant said:

"It's great to be here with my teammates, great to be back playing basketball but for me personally, and I think a lot of players, it's imperative that we focus on what is really important in the world. One thing for me is Breonna Taylor's killers are still roaming around free, so I want to focus on that with these interviews and things like that. I want to keep the focus there."

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday when he was asked about clothing with social justice messages made by Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook's fashion label and sanctioned by the league.

"Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death," he said. "And that's all I've got to say. That is going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up, and do what's right, and that's the only message I've got today."

Taylor was killed by police when three officers—Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—broke down the door to her Louisville apartment and shot her eight times "while executing a nighttime, no-knock warrant."



Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma urged reporters Wednesday to ask more social justice questions during press conferences:

Many NBA players expressed concerns about returning to play amid protests around the United States and the world against systemic racism and police brutality, fearing basketball could serve as a distraction from those important issues.

A growing number of players have chosen to keep the focus on the killings of Taylor and Floyd and other injustices faced by the Black community during their media availability.