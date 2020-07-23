Predicting Future NBA Superteams Born in Orlando Bubble

1 of 5

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

New Superteam Lineup: PG Damian Lillard, SG CJ McCollum, SF DeMar DeRozan, PF Paul Millsap, C Jusuf Nurkic

The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs happen to be sharing the Yacht Club Resort at Walt Disney World, but they're headed in separate directions while fighting for the eighth seed in the West.

While Portland is getting Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins back from injuries, the Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge as he recovers from shoulder surgery. That makes DeRozan the primary option for a sinking San Antonio team, a role he shouldn't have to be playing.

Even though the Blazers are getting two starters back, they're still thin on the wing. Presumptive starting small forward Carmelo Anthony is 36 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. To compete in the West, Portland may need some more star power.

It shouldn't be hard for the Blazers to convince DeRozan to come to Portland. The four-time All-Star controls his future with a $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and he may prefer to join a win-now squad like Portland with a gaping hole at small forward.

DeRozan could give the Spurs an ultimatum: Work out a trade with the Blazers, or I'm walking away for nothing in free agency.

A package of Collins, Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood (player option) and Nassir Little would be a nice mix of veteran and young talent for the Spurs to take back, giving them some building blocks if they enter a rebuild or potential starters for another playoff run.

If DeRozan finds his way to Portland, the Blazers will still need a starting power forward with Collins gone. Shooting is a must around DeRozan and Nurkic, and the Blazers would be limited to their mid-level exception in free agency.

An ideal target? Paul Millsap, who is shooting a career-high 44.0 percent from three this season and could be willing to take a discount coming off a three-year, $90 million deal.

The Blazers would go from a potential eighth seed to one of the West's best teams next season.