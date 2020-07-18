30 of the Best Game-Winners from the Last 30 NBA Seasons

0 of 30

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Videos of Walt Disney World hotel rooms are circulating, and unshaven players have been spotted. That's right: The bubble is open for business, and the NBA's return is drawing closer each day.

While the experience of watching (and playing in) games is bound to be vastly different than usual, some aspects will remain unchanged. Take, for instance, the magic of a game-winning shot. Even without fans to share in the immediate moment, the thrill of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat is intoxicating enough to remain one of the most exciting feats in sports, no matter the circumstances.

With this in mind, let's get in the mood for such potential ecstasy by reliving some of the best game-winners since 1990. We're talking both regular season and playoffs, and we're listing them chronologically.