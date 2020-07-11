Rangers' Joey Gallo Unsure He Had COVID-19 After Conflicting Test Results

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo tested positive twice for COVID-19, but the power-hitting 26-year-old said he's unsure if he had the disease.

"I wish I had an answer," he said Saturday per the Associated Press. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Gallo said he was asymptomatic and also tested negative twice. The AP provided his testing timeline as well as an update on his Rangers' summer camp status.

"The 26-year-old All-Star slugger missed the first week of the Rangers summer camp and isolated from teammates for two weeks after two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. He had two negative tests on his own outside of the MLB testing program, but wasn't cleared to join the team until consecutive negative tests under the protocol."

The saliva tests were positive, but a swab test was negative, per the AP, who also noted that Gallo "planned to have a more extensive antibody test to be sure after a finger-prick test didn't indicate that he had COVID-19 at any point."

Numerous Rangers players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Pitcher Brett Martin tested positive earlier in July, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. General manager Jon Daniels said that other players in the organization had tested positive but did not reveal their identities or whether they were major or minor leaguers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported June 26 that a number of Rangers team employees had also tested positive.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gallo and the Rangers are scheduled to begin the 2020 MLB season on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies. The season was delayed four months and shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallo, who had 81 total home runs over the 2017 and 2018 season, hit 22 more in 2019 in an injury-shortened campaign that held him to 70 games.