Lakers' Dwight Howard, Danny Green Miss 1st Practice Due to COVID-19 Test Glitch

COVID-19 testing glitches prevented Danny Green and Dwight Howard from participating in the Los Angeles Lakers' first practice inside the Walt Disney World bubble near Orlando, Florida, which is the home of the NBA's restart.

Bill Oram of The Athletic provided further details:

"More info on this, per source with knowledge of situation: Because Dwight didn’t travel to Orlando with team he needs an extra day to clear quarantine. Danny Green’s was a lab error."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that both players are expected to practice on Sunday.

Green, the Lakers' starting shooting guard, has averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. Howard, the team's backup center, has posted 7.5 points and 7.4 boards per contest.

Twenty-two NBA teams have headed to Florida to participate in the restart, ending a four-month league suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily COVID-19 testing is a staple of the process as part of guidelines within the NBA's 113-page health and safety manual.

Players cannot leave the confines of the Walt Disney World areas cordoned off for the NBA, barring leaving for "extenuating circumstances." Any player who leaves without permission and wishes to reenter must undergo a minimum 10-day quarantine.

Teams arrived at Walt Disney World this week and were split among three different resorts. Practice began shortly thereafter.

Practice will take place for another week-and-a-half before scrimmages begin July 22. Eight days later, the NBA will officially restart, with all 22 teams playing eight regular-season games apiece.

The Lakers will open their restart July 30 with a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers.