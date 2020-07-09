2020 NBA Trade Deadline Regrets For Every Team Still Playing

0 of 22

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 22 teams entering the Orlando-based bubble for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season have a chance to turn this campaign into something special.

Before shifting our attention forward, though, we're looking back to the trade deadline when everyone had an opportunity to increase their odds. While some fared better than others, all have at least one regret from that period.

Some sat still when they should've acted. Others mishandled outgoing assets. Roster flaws went uncorrected. Rebuilds were unnecessarily delayed.

For one reason or another, all 22 clubs have a deadline decision (or indecision) that appears unsightly in their rearview.