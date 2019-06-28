Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Pacers Rejected Offers During 2019 NBA Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers are steadfast in leading with big men in an increasingly smaller NBA.

The team drafted 6'11" center Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in this year's draft to add to a frontcourt already sporting 6'11" center Myles Turner and, yes, 6'11" forward/center Domantas Sabonis.

This became even more intriguing when ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday that the Pacers rejected offers for Turner during the 2019 NBA draft:

"The league at large is skeptical about the staying power of the Sabonis/Turner duo, and that skepticism grew louder when the Pacers drafted another center—Goga Bitadze—last week. (Sabonis is up for what would be a big extension this summer.) Teams call about Sabonis and Turner all the time; the Pacers rejected offers for Turner at the draft, sources say. Those calls will continue."

The 19-year-old Georgia international was Indiana's only 2019 draft pick. The Pacers traded to rights to their second-rounder to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round selection.



