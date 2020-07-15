The Perfect 2020 NBA Free Agent for Every Team

0 of 30

As you've surely heard by now, the 2020 NBA free-agent class is short on superstars and teams with spending power, not to mention clouded by future financial uncertainty tied to COVID-19 and this year's stoppage in play.

That makes this offseason a tough time to fill holes on a roster. But when the going gets tough, the tough...shrug off the bummer vibes and look really hard for that one perfect free agent anyway.

Here, we'll canvas the league for the right fits on all 30 teams, being mindful of each organization's financial constraints. And because challenges are fun, we can only use each 2020 free agent once. No doubling up. Unrestricted and restricted free agents are fair game, as are a handful of higher-profile guys with player options. Finally, we'll even allow in-house options in rare cases in which the "best built" free agent is currently on the roster and hit-you-over-the-head obvious. Re-signings are still signings, you know?

Last housekeeping bit: We'll operate as if the mid-level exception for non-taxpaying teams will sit at $9.8 million. The taxpayer MLE, also known as the mini MLE, is projected to be $6.0 million.

Let's make some matches.