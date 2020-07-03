Ranking the Best NBA Defenders of the 2000s

0 of 6

D. Lippitt/Einstein/Getty Images

Offense gets all the attention, but it's no coincidence that each of the top three defenders from the 2000s led their teams to titles.

Maybe defense really does win championships.

The period we'll cover here, spanning from 1999-00 to 2008-09, was slow-paced and low-scoring by today's standards. While some of that stems from different rules and tactics (not to mention the unexploited offensive revelation that three-point shots are worth more than two-point shots), it's hard to avoid thinking the elite stoppers of the era also had something to do with it.

We've got some all-timers here.

We'll base the rankings on production, awards and impact on team success from this specific decade. That's a tough break for players whose careers began or ended midway through the 2000s. For example, Gary Payton was finished as a top-flight defender by 2003, and Dwight Howard only gets to count the first five years of his career, which were defensively valuable but certainly not his best. Neither appears on our list.

Let's see who makes the cut.