Melky Cabrera Signs Mets Contract; Won World Series with Yankees in 2009

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Melky Cabrera #53 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 10, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Monday they signed veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera, who will be part of the team's player pool for spring training 2.0 beginning next month.

Teams are allowed up to 60 players in their pool before cutting down to 30 players on the Opening Day roster. The rest of the players will remain at an Alternate Training Site.

Cabrera spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .280 with seven home runs in 133 games.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

