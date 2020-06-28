Timeline of Spygate, Deflategate, Major Patriots Scandals After Video Punishment

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The New England Patriots find themselves at the mercy of the National Football League after flouting the rule book once again.

The third major scandal involving the franchise and head coach Bill Belichick is quite similar to the first—after having been punished in 2007 for filming opponents' signals, the team was penalized for improperly filming the sideline of the Cincinnati Bengals last December, one week before the Patriots were scheduled to play them.

In response, the NFL fined the franchise $1.1 million, stripped the team of a 2021 third-round draft pick and banned the video crew from taping games next season.

The third offense produced arguably the weakest penalty for the Pats. Here's a look back at the team's previous transgressions and how the NFL responded:

2007: Spygate

Patriots video assistant Matt Estrella was caught filming the New York Jets' defensive signals on the field in September 2007.

It was reportedly the second time the Patriots had been caught spying on an opponent after doing so during a 2006 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In 2007, the league took action.

While Belichick suggested the issue was an "interpretation" of NFL rules, commissioner Roger Goodell wasn't buying it.

Goodell fined Belichick $500,000, separately fining the Patriots organization $250,000. The team was also docked a first-round draft pick in 2008.

It was only the beginning of Goodell's battles with New England.

2015: Deflategate

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, then-Colts general manager Ryan Grigson alerted the NFL to the possibility the Patriots were deflating footballs in an attempt to get a competitive advantage.

The claims gained steam after New England routed Indianapolis 45-7 in the game at Foxborough. Goodell hired New York attorney Ted Wells to investigate the matter in late January 2015 with Wells publishing his conclusions that May:

"It is more probable than not that New England Patriots personnel participated in violations of the Playing Rules and were involved in a deliberate effort to circumvent the rules. In particular, we have concluded that it is more probable than not that Jim McNally (the Officials Locker Room attendant for the Patriots) and John Jastremski (an equipment assistant for the Patriots) participated in a deliberate effort to release air from Patriots game balls after the balls were examined by the referee. Based on the evidence, it also is our view that it is more probable than not that Tom Brady (the quarterback for the Patriots) was at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities of McNally and Jastremski involving the release of air from Patriots game balls."

Goodell used the report to levy his punishment: Tom Brady was suspended for four games, the Patriots were fined $1 million and the club forfeited a first- and fourth-round draft pick.

Though Brady would take the NFL to court over his suspension, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reinstated the punishment, and Brady was forced to serve his suspension at the start of the 2016 season.

2019: Spygate 2

The Patriots sent a film crew to the December 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns as part of a behind-the-scenes series called "Do Your Job." They said the crew was working on an episode of the show, which airs on the team's website, that followed an advance scout on the job.

The game took place in Cleveland, and the Browns had given credentials to the crew, but in the process of filming from the press box, the crew captured footage of the field and the Bengals' sideline.

New England would later admit the video crew "unknowingly" violated league policy. The NFL decided to investigate anyway.

On Sunday, as news broke that the Patriots had agreed to sign quarterback Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the NFL's latest penalties against the club.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Patriots will not contest the penalties or findings.

Final Tally

Over the course of 13 years, the New England Patriots have racked up a noteworthy amount of punishments.

With Sunday's sanctions, the franchise and Belichick have been fined a combined $2.85 million and docked a total of four draft picks, including two first-rounders.

The more important number, however, remains the six Super Bowl titles Belichick has won as the head coach of the Patriots. No matter how much the league is concerned with how he operates his team, it can't stop handing him the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.