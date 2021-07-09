Giants' Buster Posey Placed on 10-Day IL with Thumb Injury

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that catcher Buster Posey has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday with a left thumb contusion.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Webb has been reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Posey, 34, will enter the All-Star break slashing .328/.421/.547 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI.

Curt Casali should receive the lion's share of the playing time behind the plate for the Giants during the three-time World Series champion's absence. Chadwick Tromp moves into the backup role.

Posey is such a crucial cog in the middle of the San Francisco offense that any type of extended stint on the injured list would limit the club's offensive upside during the 2021 season. His impact handling the pitching staff behind the plate would also be missed.

