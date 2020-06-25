LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card Sets Modern-Day Record with $960K Bid

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

A LeBron James autographed rookie card currently up for bidding on Goldin Auctions' website isn't scheduled to be sold until Saturday, July 18, but the price tag is already nearing $1,000,000.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the card has already garnered a $960,000 bid, setting a new record for a modern-day card:

The rookie card for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, which Rovell referenced, was also courtesy of Goldin Auctions. It sold for $922,500 on May 20.

James' card hit the $800,000 mark earlier following the auction item's 21st bid, but it is now assuredly going to sell for over $1 million given how quickly the price has risen with weeks remaining for offers.

A description of the item appears as such on the Goldin Auctions website:

"The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9.5. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "14/23." Gem Mint condition."

James, 35, is in his 17th NBA season. He has won four regular-season MVP awards and three NBA titles and currently leads the league in assists. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Complete NBA Restart Travel Dates Revealed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Complete NBA Restart Travel Dates Revealed

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Buddy Hield Has COVID-19

    Kings guard says he's 'good' after confirming he has the coronavirus (Sac Bee)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buddy Hield Has COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says 'No Question' Noose in Wallace's Garage Was Hate Crime

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Says 'No Question' Noose in Wallace's Garage Was Hate Crime

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report