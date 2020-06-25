LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card Sets Modern-Day Record with $960K Bid

LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card Sets Modern-Day Record with $960K BidJune 26, 2020
A LeBron James autographed rookie card currently up for bidding on Goldin Auctions' website isn't scheduled to be sold until Saturday, July 18, but the price tag is already nearing $1,000,000.
Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the card has already garnered a $960,000 bid, setting a new record for a modern-day card:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: We have a new record for a modern day card. This LeBron card is currently at $960,000, including buyer’s premium, in @GoldinAuctions sale. There are 23 days left. Previous record was Mike Trout card, which sold in @GoldinAuctions sale last month for $922,500. https://t.co/5gOzn0h46r
The rookie card for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, which Rovell referenced, was also courtesy of Goldin Auctions. It sold for $922,500 on May 20.
James' card hit the $800,000 mark earlier following the auction item's 21st bid, but it is now assuredly going to sell for over $1 million given how quickly the price has risen with weeks remaining for offers.
A description of the item appears as such on the Goldin Auctions website:
"The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9.5. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "14/23." Gem Mint condition."
James, 35, is in his 17th NBA season. He has won four regular-season MVP awards and three NBA titles and currently leads the league in assists.
