LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card Sets Modern-Day Record with $960K Bid

Chris Elise/Getty Images

A LeBron James autographed rookie card currently up for bidding on Goldin Auctions' website isn't scheduled to be sold until Saturday, July 18, but the price tag is already nearing $1,000,000.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the card has already garnered a $960,000 bid, setting a new record for a modern-day card:

The rookie card for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, which Rovell referenced, was also courtesy of Goldin Auctions. It sold for $922,500 on May 20.

James' card hit the $800,000 mark earlier following the auction item's 21st bid, but it is now assuredly going to sell for over $1 million given how quickly the price has risen with weeks remaining for offers.

A description of the item appears as such on the Goldin Auctions website:

"The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9.5. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "14/23." Gem Mint condition."

James, 35, is in his 17th NBA season. He has won four regular-season MVP awards and three NBA titles and currently leads the league in assists.