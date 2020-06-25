Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reportedly Naming New Puppy 'Bean' in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting a new puppy and naming it Bean in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, Tatum is purchasing the French bulldog, named after Bryant's middle name, from Philadelphia:



Bryant attended high school in the Philadelphia area before the Los Angeles Lakers acquired him on draft day in 1996. Tatum has been outspoken about how important the Lakers legend was to him growing up.

"Heart broken," Tatum wrote on Instagram after Bryant's death Jan. 26. "My Hero. My Idol. The reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game. Growing up wanting to be just like you, to you becoming a mentor, beyond thankful for everything you've done for me."

Tatum is an avid dog-lover, and Bean will join his boxers, Creed and Deuce. He told John Karalis of MassLive.com last December that boxers are usually his breed of choice.

"They're just real friendly dogs," Tatum said. "Protective. They got great energy. I like big dogs. They're fun to play with. You can box with them. Unique personalities. I think they look the best."

The Tatum family will have no problem welcoming a French bulldog into the mix, especially one with a face as adorable as Bean's.