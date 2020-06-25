Lakers' LeBron James Says NFL Still Owes Colin Kaepernick an Apology

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the NFL still needs to issue a formal apology to Colin Kaepernick. 

Speaking to Bloomberg Businessweek's Jason Kelly, James acknowledged the NFL is doing a better job of listening to its Black players but that the league should apologize to Kaepernick directly:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

