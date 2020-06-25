Lakers' LeBron James Says NFL Still Owes Colin Kaepernick an Apology

Lakers' LeBron James Says NFL Still Owes Colin Kaepernick an ApologyJune 25, 2020
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the NFL still needs to issue a formal apology to Colin Kaepernick.
Speaking to Bloomberg Businessweek's Jason Kelly, James acknowledged the NFL is doing a better job of listening to its Black players but that the league should apologize to Kaepernick directly:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
LeBron 'Incredibly Proud' of SpringHill Co. Raising $100M