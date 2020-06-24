Report: Hawks' Trae Young Could Switch Agencies After Omar Wilkes Joins Klutch

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is reportedly undecided on his representation.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports Young is considering leaving Octagon Sports following news on Wednesday that his agent, Omar Wilkes, is joining Klutch Sports Group as the company's new head of basketball.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Wilkes' move to the agency led by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul. Paul will now expand his role as CEO with Wilkes overseeing its basketball division. Before joining Klutch, Wilkes already represented Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby and likely 2020 lottery pick Anthony Edwards.

Young has already become one of the NBA's individual must-see acts. The second-year point guard averaged 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds during the 2019-20 season, earning his first All-Star nod in the process.

That would make him a desirable client for any agent should he decide to find new services, yet there may be enough upside at Klutch to remain with Wilkes.

Not only does the sports superpower boast an NBA roster featuring James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, but their NFL stable is quickly filling up with the likes of Alvin Kamara, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Jarvis Landry.

That type of clout may be hard to walk away from.

Also in Klutch's favor is the fact that on June 10, Young joined James, Jalen Rose, Skylar Diggins-Smith and others in forming More Than a Vote, an organization that works to fight voter suppression and increase voter turnout and the number of registered voters in the African American community.

In speaking to Jonathan Martin of the New York Times once the organization was announced, Young said he hopes to use the stage to become a role model among his peers.

"If people my age see that I'm going out and I'm voting and I'm talking," Young said, "maybe the next 21-year-old will."

Whether or not those ties are enough to keep Young with Wilkes remains to be seen.