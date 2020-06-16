76ers' Joel Embiid Announces He 'Finally' Got US Driver's License After 9 Years

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid can finally drive himself to the arena.  

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar center tweeted on Tuesday that he got his driver's license after nine years in the United States:

The 26-year-old came to the U.S. at age 16 to develop as a player under the tutelage of former NBA player and fellow Cameroonian Luc Mbah a Moute. After two seasons playing high school basketball, he joined Kansas for one season, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, before entering the NBA draft.

Embiid was having another solid season for the Sixers before the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. He's a major reason the Sixers will be one of the teams in the title hunt if the season resumes. 

As for his newfound driving privileges, here's hoping he isn't as bad on the road as the Sixers have been in 2020 (10-24). 

