Seahawks' Pete Carroll Says NFL Must 'Make Sure That We Support' Players

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he understands the role the NFL can play in supporting the fight against racism.

Carroll discussed the league's value in a press conference Thursday:

"The NFL is as powerful an institution as there is in the country, and this frickin' league needs to stand up for the right stuff and make things move where we can make things move. We have a lot of power. If something is happening, next thing you know the president is commenting on it, you know? We have the platform to do great stuff. So let's be in a position to let our guys be able to do that. Let's make sure that we support them and promote them."

As protests against racial injustice continue around the country, NFL players are using their platforms to discuss change.

The NFL has also shown support, and commissioner Roger Goodell even said the league was wrong in not listening to players earlier:

It's a different mindset than in 2016 when quarterback Colin Kaepernick saw little support while kneeling for the national anthem as a protest. He became a free agent the next season and has gone unsigned since.

The Seahawks were arguably the closest to adding the former San Francisco 49ers player, bringing him in for a visit in 2017, but they didn't sign him because they viewed him as a starting quarterback and already had a starter in Russell Wilson.

Carroll said Thursday he has "regret" that he didn't end up signing the quarterback.

The coach now understands his role in helping his players speak out, including encouraging those of his own race.

"It's the white people that got to come on board and figure it out," he added. "We need our guys to speak on behalf of what is right and what is necessary."

The NFL has increased its social justice efforts with a pledged donation of $250 million over the next 10 years to help combat racism.