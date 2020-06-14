Patrick Beverley: If LeBron Wants NBA to Resume Season Then Everyone Will Play

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

There is reportedly friction between players about restarting the NBA season, but Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley believes LeBron James holds the power:

The NBA announced a plan to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams on July 30 in Orlando, Florida, after the season was initially suspended in March due to the coronavirus. Union team reps reportedly approved the deal with a 28-0 vote, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Players have since voiced their frustrations about the restart, with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly holding a call with about 100 players asking them not to participate, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Among the concerns from players are the injury risk after a long layoff, the restrictions within the Orlando "bubble" and the idea of taking away from recent protests against systemic racism.

Former player Matt Barnes recently said on Yahoo Sports' Dunk Bait that there could be holdouts, noting that "there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable."

However, James was reportedly part of a private call with Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other stars who decided in May they would take the court when the league resumed, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. James' Lakers led the Western Conference with a 49-14 record before the season was suspended.

Even if not all players are comfortable, Beverley thinks the league will go with James if it comes to it.

Related

    Report: NBA Teams to Start Testing for COVID-19 June 23

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Teams to Start Testing for COVID-19 June 23

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    The Worst Lose-Lose NBA Trades in Modern History

    There can't be a winner in every move

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Worst Lose-Lose NBA Trades in Modern History

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Top Young Players Seeking NBA Insurance

    Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox asked about the possibility of league-financed insurance to protect against career-threatening injuries in the bubble restart in Orlando

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Top Young Players Seeking NBA Insurance

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    5 NBA Teams Most Likely to Overreact This Offseason

    Who could let their emotions get the best of them?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 NBA Teams Most Likely to Overreact This Offseason

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report