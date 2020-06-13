Seahawks Participate in Bridge to the Future March Amid Social Unrest

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks logo is shown on posts near the tunnel before a preseason NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

Members of the Seattle Seahawks organization took part in the Bridge to the Future march supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and racial equality on Saturday, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Nathalie Wright and Tiffany Chancellor co-organized the march, which featured appearances from Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

Nathalie is married to Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, and Tiffany is married to ex-Seahawk safety Kam Chancellor.

The Seattle Times provided a synopsis of the event:

"A multicultural crowd, many with small children, gathered at Aubrey Davis Park in Mercer Island, marched across the I-90 bridge and ended at East Portal Viewpoint Park in Seattle, where there was a moment of silence for George Floyd, the Black man, killed in Minneapolis when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds."

Tiffany spoke prior to the march, calling for attendees to keep fighting for equality and justice.

"This march is so much more than a march. It is a call to action. So today I am asking all of you to make a few vows with me. First, we must vow to teach our children that differences in people are beautiful and something to be celebrated."

"This is awesome," K.J. said to Bell. "This is (Nathalie's) and Tiffany's work."

Carroll and the co-organizers all provided comments via the Seahawks' official Twitter account:

Other attendees from the Seahawks organization included linebackers Cody Barton and Emmanuel Ellerbee and team vice-chair Bert Kolde.

