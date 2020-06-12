Unidentified Bruins Player Has Recovered After Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins announced on Friday that an unidentified player who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered.

Per the team's official statement, the positive test occurred as part of Phase 2 in the NHL's Return to Play Plan. The player has since taken two tests that turned out to be negative.

The Bruins also announced that all of their players "who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results."

The second phase of the NHL's return plan, which began Monday, allowed teams to reopen their training facilities for players to participate in voluntary workouts.

The league and players association announced on Thursday that Phase 3 with formal training camps for the 24 teams in the postseason will begin July 10.

Last month, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed the league would go straight into the playoffs to finish the 2019-20 season. Teams will be divided by conference into two hub cities, with the top four teams in each conference playing a round-robin tournament to determine seeding.

The remaining 16 teams will face off in a best-of-five qualifying round, with clubs matched up by record when the regular season was suspended March 11. Boston owned the NHL's best record (44-26-12, 100 points) when play was suspended.

There remains no date for the postseason to start.