Malcolm Brogdon: A Few NBA Players Are 'Super Interested' in Sitting out Restart

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon believes some NBA players will seriously consider sitting out when the league attempts to restart its 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

"I've talked to a few guys that are super interested in sitting out possibly. At the end of the day, I was actually talking to Chris Paul the other day, and he said, 'Man, this is an individual decision that every man has to make for himself.' And I think that's exactly what it is. It depends on your perspective," he said during a conversation with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter for The Ringer.

Brogdon suggested some players may be too concerned with the health risks associated with playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said others may not be comfortable playing basketball during a time at which concerns about racism and police brutality continue to dominate headlines following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, although other players may want to play and make money to give to their communities.

The conversation came after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported "there's a faction of players discussing as a group whether restarting [the] season in the Orlando bubble is a good idea."

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, "many" of the league's players are not happy with the idea of being isolated in Orlando, Florida, without their families.

What's more, former NBA player Matt Barnes told Josiah Johnson of Yahoo Sports' Dunk Bait that "there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable" resuming the season with nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality still taking place.

For now, the NBA plans on coming back with 22 teams that will play eight regular-season games before a potential play-in tournament and the postseason.

If the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed following the eight regular-season games, they will be given the chance to win two straight for the final postseason spot in a play-in tournament.

After that, the 16 remaining teams will play the traditional playoffs with best-of-seven series.

Brogdon's Pacers are 39-26, which is currently good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.