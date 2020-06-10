Keyon Lambert Charged After Allegedly Causing $40K in Damage at Miller Park

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker speaks on the field during a ceremony Friday, April 25, 2014, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The statue of the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unveiled before the Brewer's game against the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Keyon Lambert was charged with criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he allegedly broke into Milwaukee's Miller Park last week and attempted to carve his name into the grass with a tractor, according to Elliot Hughes of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The joyride left $40,000 in damage.

According to a police report, Lambert said he entered the stadium through an unlocked door and took a tractor "because he had never driven one before and wanted to carve his name into the grass with the tires."

Lambert allegedly damaged the pitcher's mound and left several holes in the field.

According to a Brewers statement, the incident did not have any relation to protests over police brutality and racial discrimination in Milwaukee after the death of George Floyd.

