LeBron James Rookie Card Sells for $57K at Auction

Tony Morrison/Getty Images

It's not just Michael Jordan trading cards that are having a moment in the auction arena.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James got in on the action.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, a rookie card featuring James sold for $57,100 on eBay.

What may be impossible to believe is that the same card sold for just $7,150 only four years ago.

The card itself is immaculate. Rated a pristine 10 by Beckett, the 2003-04 Topps Chrome shows James mid-jump shot early on in his rookie season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected James with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Cavs, carrying them to the Finals in 2007 only to get swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

After a four-year stint with the Miami Heat from 2010-11 to 2013-14, James returned to Cleveland where he brought the franchise its first NBA title in 2016, rallying back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors and the league's unanimous MVP in Stephen Curry.

The card likely won't see its value continue to increase at the same rate it did over the last four years. If that does happen, however, James may be one of the few people on Earth who can even afford it.